TheSociaLIST: 3 Reasons Bow Wow Can Retire Today

In this episode we took upon ourselves to give Bow Wow three reasons to let him know that no one is really here for his apparent last album before he retires from rap for good.

The number one reason is that no one really realized Bow was still in the rap game to begin with. It’s been seven years since his last release and it doesn’t seem like anyone was too torn up about it anyway.

Secondly, we’d rather that Snoop Dogg stay out of this one and just focus on touring with Wiz Khalifa and cooking with Martha Stewart.

Finally, rather than quitting Hip-Hop, why not just say goodbye to social media instead? Between rants about race, or dragging his exes, he would likely get a fond send-off from Twitter.

PHOTO: Getty

