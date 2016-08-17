[Watch] #TWIH: Ellen’s Racial Mishap, RG3 Drops His Wife & More

Was Ellen DeGeneres tweet with the talk show host riding Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt‘s back racist? Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin, III files for divorce & more from Lil Mo has she spills the tea for “That’s What i Heard” on The Fam In The Morning.

53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS) 60 photos Launch gallery 53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS) 1. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 1 of 60 2. All wet. Source:GlobalGrind 2 of 60 3. Here’s Draya looking yummy in the water. Source:GlobalGrind 3 of 60 4. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 4 of 60 5. Resting. Source:GlobalGrind 5 of 60 6. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 6 of 60 7. Draya flaunts her stuff in a blue bikini on a beautiful beach in Aruba Source:GlobalGrind 7 of 60 8. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 8 of 60 9. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 9 of 60 10. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 10 of 60 11. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 11 of 60 12. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 12 of 60 13. Draya struts her stuff on the beaches of Aruba as she prepares for a new film role. Source:GlobalGrind 13 of 60 14. Draya goes nude for Mint Swim. Source:Global Grind 14 of 60 15. Draya’s figure is in “Mint” condition. Source:Global Grind 15 of 60 16. Draya showing off her hourglass figure. Source:Global Grind 16 of 60 17. Is it getting warmer? Source:Global Grind 17 of 60 18. Draya looking like a million bucks. Source:Global Grind 18 of 60 19. That booty tho. Source:Global Grind 19 of 60 20. Here’s Orlando Scandrick being the luckiest man in the world in Cancun. Source:Global Grind 20 of 60 21. Piggy-back rides in paradise. Source:Global Grind 21 of 60 22. The squeeze play. Source:Global Grind 22 of 60 23. The view from here is amazing. Source:Global Grind 23 of 60 24. More beautiful scenery. Source:Global Grind 24 of 60 25. Draya getting wavy with her bae. Source:Global Grind 25 of 60 26. Wet and wavy. Source:Global Grind 26 of 60 27. Draya is hot like fire. Source:Global Grind 27 of 60 28. It’s warming up. Source:Global Grind 28 of 60 29. The water is amazing. Source:Global Grind 29 of 60 30. Damn! Source:Global Grind 30 of 60 31. Phenomenal Woman. Source:Global Grind 31 of 60 32. At first sight, I could picture you in the white dress. Source:Global Grind 32 of 60 33. Damn, Draya. Source:Global Grind 33 of 60 34. Draya with her Fine Ass Girl, Mercedeh. Source:Global Grind 34 of 60 35. Draya hitting up the club Source:Global Grind 35 of 60 36. Pink and white. Source:Instagram 36 of 60 37. White and black. Source:Instagram 37 of 60 38. Spread ’em. Source:Instagram 38 of 60 39. Just lounging! Source:Instagram 39 of 60 40. She’s one Fine Ass Girl… Source:Instagram 40 of 60 41. Orange like a sun kiss. Source:Instagram 41 of 60 42. Shine bright like a diamond. Source:Instagram 42 of 60 43. The definition of beauty. Source:Instagram 43 of 60 44. Cutie with a booty. Source:Instagram 44 of 60 45. Oh my. Source:Instagram 45 of 60 46. Mercedeh and Draya in DR. Source:Instagram 46 of 60 47. It’s like she’s floating. Source:Instagram 47 of 60 48. Ta-da! Source:Instagram 48 of 60 49. Double the pleasure. Source:Instagram 49 of 60 50. Look back at it. Source:Global Grind 50 of 60 51. Sheesh! Source:Global Grind 51 of 60 52. It’s too hot in here. Source:Global Grid 52 of 60 53. Draya gets soft and precious. Source:Mint Swim 53 of 60 54. Wowzers. Source:Instagram 54 of 60 55. That frame. Source:Instagram 55 of 60 56. Jealous? Source:Instagram 56 of 60 57. Insert Emoji. Source:Global Grind 57 of 60 58. Say cheese! Source:Global Grind 58 of 60 59. Tan lines, so you know it’s real. Source:Instagram 59 of 60 60. Selfie. Source:Instagram 60 of 60 Skip ad Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH: Ellen’s Racial Mishap, RG3 Drops His Wife & More 53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS)