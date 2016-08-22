Clinton Surrogate: Blacks ‘Have Everything To Lose’ & Trump ‘Has Nothing To Offer’

Donald Trump is continuing his misguided attempt to woo Black voters with a simple question: “What do you have to lose?”

According to many in the African-American community, Blacks have a lot to lose backing the GOP’s presidential nominee.

Trump made his tone-deaf appeal during a rally in Dimondale, Michigan, a town with a population that is 93 percent White. “The Donald” also took time to malign Hillary Clinton: “No group in America has been more harmed by Hillary Clinton’s policies than African-Americans,” he said.

On NewsOne Now, Roland Martin wasted no time challenging Trump surrogate Pastor James Davis, a Board Member of Trump’s National Diversity Coalition, and asked, “Why is it that Donald Trump will not speak in front of largely African-American audiences?”

Davis claimed that If Trump were to speak in front of a predominantly Black audience, he would be entering a “hostile environment,” similar to the environment at the University of Chicago.

Clinton surrogate Zerlina Maxwell, who also serves as her Progressive Media Director, debunked Davis’ claims.

Maxwell told NewsOne Now viewers, “There is a reason why he is refusing to speak in front of African-American audiences and there is a reason why African audiences are at this point hostile to what he (Donald Trump) is saying.

“He is saying he spent a large portion of the eight years of the Obama presidency asking for the first Black president’s birth certificate. Remember he was the leading member of that charge to get President Obama to release his long-form birth certificate.

“Trump came out day one of his presidential campaign insulting Mexicans, calling them rapists. His entire campaign has been demeaning rhetoric and divisive policies.”

She reiterated, “There is a reason why Black people don’t support him. It’s not that we’re hostile to an alternative message, it’s the fact that his rhetoric is divisive and demeaning.

“If he had something to offer Black people – it’s not that we don’t have anything to lose, we have everything to lose and he has nothing to offer.”

Watch Roland Martin, Zerlina Maxwell, and Pastor James Davis discuss Donald Trump’s fundamentally flawed attempt to attract Black voters.

