[Watch] Usain Bolt Gets Caught Up, DMX On Baby 15 & More

Gold Medal winning sprinter Usain Bolt joins the list of celebrities getting caught up by groupies. Doesn’t he got a girlfriend? DMX is the daddy for the 15th time? Lil Mo spills the tea on these stories and more for “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.
Fastest Man In The World: 10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Usain Bolt
Fastest Man In The World: 10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Usain Bolt
1. Usain Bolt suffers from scoliosis.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. At twelve years old, his career was sparked by a cordial race against friend and peer Ricardo Gedes. Needless to say, Usain won.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. He owns a restaurant named “Tracks & Records” in Kingston, Jamaica.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. He has two nicknames – Lightning Bolt and Ugo.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. He isn’t married and he doesn’t have any kids.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. He’s a well-known practical joker, who loves to dance.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Bolt doesn’t have any tattoos.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. It’s said his favorite color is green.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Bolt’s favorite animal is— you guessed it—the cheetah.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. When he has some free time, he likes to play dominoes and chill.Source:Getty 10 of 10
