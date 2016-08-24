[Watch] #TWIH: Tamar & Vince Are Just Fine… We Think

When it rains, it pours. Tyga & Usain Bolt are having issues while Vince Herbert and Tamar Braxton-Herbert are saying nothing as they fly together. Are the husband and wife team ok? All of that and more as Lil Mo spill the tea for “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.
Related: [Watch] Usain Bolt Gets Caught Up, DMX On Baby 15 & More
Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Drake Disses Meek Again, Jay Z Had A Ghostwriter & More
20 Women Who Could Replace Tamar On ‘The Real’
20 photos Launch gallery
20 Women Who Could Replace Tamar On ‘The Real’
1. AshantiSource:PR 1 of 20
2. Elise NealSource:PR 2 of 20
3. Tisha Campbell MartinSource:PR 3 of 20
4. Jill Marie JonesSource:PR 4 of 20
5. Zendaya5 of 20
6. Tina Campbell6 of 20
7. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:PR 7 of 20
8. Bresha WebbSource:PR 8 of 20
9. Jessica WhiteSource:PR 9 of 20
10. Meagan GoodSource:PR 10 of 20
11. Regina HallSource:PR 11 of 20
12. Eva MarcilleSource:PR 12 of 20
13. LisaRayeSource:PR 13 of 20
14. Vivica FoxSource:PR 14 of 20
15. Essence AtkinsSource:PR 15 of 20
16. SerayahSource:PR 16 of 20
17. Michelle WilliamsSource:PR 17 of 20
18. K. MichelleSource:PR 18 of 20
19. MonicaSource:Instagram 19 of 20
20. BrandySource:PR 20 of 20
comments – add yours