Extra Butter: Stephen Lang & The ‘Don’t Breathe’ Cast Discuss Making This Twisted Horror Movie

Don’t Breathe is being advertised as one of the best horror films in the last 20 years and I must say, I agree.

This film takes you on a wild ride, following three kids who break and enter, and then become trapped inside a mad man’s house. The complex characters have you feeling empathy for everyone involved, while not really knowing who the bad guy is.

The Blind Man, played by Stephen Lang, is truly scary as he stalks the three kids – played by Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, and Daniel Zovatto. I sat down with the cast of Don’t Breathe and talked to them about making this great horror film. I even found out a little bit more about the behind the scenes process.

Check it out above and go see Don’t Breathe when it hits theaters on August 26th.