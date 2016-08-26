[Watch] #TWIH: Young Thug’s “Color Purple Costume” Controversy

The Fam In The Morning | 08.26.16
Young Thug‘s new album “No, My Name Is Jeffery” has him looking like he belongs in the movie “The Color Purple.” Lil Mo gives her thoughts plus spills the tea on Mariah Carey, Keke Wyatt and more on “Thats What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

