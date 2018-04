‪#DCLottery‬ teamed up with WKYS 93.9 and funny man Rob Gordon to bring you the real deal on how people would spend ‪#‎TheBigPayoff‬ money! What would YOU do if you won $500,000? ‪#‎LotsofPeopleWIN‬ Click here: http://secondchance.dclottery.com/contest/big-payoff.aspx for your chance to win!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: