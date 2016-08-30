EXCLUSIVE: Denzel Washington Breaks Down His Character, Sam Chisolm, In ‘The Magnificent Seven’

Check out this exclusive clip and be sure to see 'The Magnificent Seven,' which hits theaters September 23.

kysdc Staff | 08.30.16
Denzel Washington is back on the big screen September 23 with his latest movie The Magnificent Seven.

In this shoot-em up Western, the Training Day actor plays Sam Chisolm, “a duly sworn warrant officer from Wichita, Kansas.”

I have this exclusive first look into Denzel’s role, a courageous cowboy bounty hunter who saves the day.

After a group of desperate townspeople hire Denzel and six other mercenaries, played by Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, and more, they embark on a mission of revenge and mayhem.

Check out this exclusive clip and be sure to see The Magnificent Seven, which hits theaters September 23.

