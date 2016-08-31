[Video] #TWIH Was Chris Brown Setup?

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 08.31.16
Leave a comment

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Chris Brown being setup by the woman who accused him of pulling out a gone on her.  Was there a motive for the accusation?  Did it really happen?  All of that and more on the Fam in the Morning.

19 Throwback Photos Of Chris Brown You HAVE To See! (PHOTOS)

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Throwback Photos Of Chris Brown You HAVE To See! (PHOTOS)

Continue reading [Video] #TWIH Was Chris Brown Setup?

19 Throwback Photos Of Chris Brown You HAVE To See! (PHOTOS)

Chris Brown , Joseline Hernandez , L&HHA , nelly , stevie j , Tyga

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now