[Video] #TWIH Chris Brown’s Accuser’s Shady Text

#TWIH Chris Brown's Accuser's Shady Text

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Chris Brown‘s accuser’s alleged text that states she set him up and did Rihanna make Rita Ora change seats at the VMAs?  And how is the Queen Bey going to celebrate her birthday?  All this and more on That’s What I Heard with the Fam in the Morning!

