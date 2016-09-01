[Video] #TWIH Chris Brown’s Accuser’s Shady Text

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Chris Brown‘s accuser’s alleged text that states she set him up and did Rihanna make Rita Ora change seats at the VMAs? And how is the Queen Bey going to celebrate her birthday? All this and more on That’s What I Heard with the Fam in the Morning!
Beyonce Leads Packs Of VMA Nominees With 11 Nominations
13 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce Leads Packs Of VMA Nominees With 11 Nominations
1. Video Of The Year1 of 13
2. Best Female Video2 of 13
3. Best Male Video3 of 13
4. Best Collaboration4 of 13
5. Best Hip Hop Video5 of 13
6. Best Pop Video6 of 13
7. Best New Artist7 of 13
8. Breakthrough Long Form Video8 of 13
9. Best Art Direction9 of 13
10. Best Choreography10 of 13
11. Best Direction11 of 13
12. Best Cinematography12 of 13
13. Best Visual Effects13 of 13
comments – add yours