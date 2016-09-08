[Video] TWIH: Amber Rose’s Threesome & Somebody Touched Drake’s Family Jewels

The Fam In The Morning | 09.08.16
Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Amber Rose having a threesome, how Drake’s tour bus was broken into and his family jewels were touched, if Kanye & Drake are really going to collab on an album, and why is Janet Jackson nowhere to be seen??  All that and more with the Fam in the Morning.

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

