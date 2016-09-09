[Video] TWIH: Fetty Wap Doesn’t See His Child & A Braxton Gets A Restraining Order

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Fetty Wap‘s baby’s mama claiming he doesn’t see his daughter, which Braxton has a restraining order against her husband, and why Kandi & Porscha were about to lay hands on each other! Comedian Red Grant is also in the studio! All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

