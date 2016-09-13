[Watch] #TWIH: Brandy Challenges Monica, Chris Brown Bans Randoms, And Allen Iverson Is In Tears

Uncategorized
The Fam In The Morning | 09.13.16
Leave a comment

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna‘s baby’s gender, Monica‘s response to Brandy’s shade,  Chris Brown bans all randoms,  and how Jennifer Lopez‘s ex Casper is trying to give her all types of gifts to win her back and why it ain’t working, and Allen Iverson‘s speech when he was inducted into the  2016 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame!  All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

Related: [Video] TWIH: Amber Rose’s Threesome & Somebody Touched Drake’s Family Jewels

Related:

The Fam Meet & Greet With ScHoolboy Q

[Photos] The Fam Meet & Greet With ScHoolboy Q

11 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] The Fam Meet & Greet With ScHoolboy Q

Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH: Brandy Challenges Monica, Chris Brown Bans Randoms, And Allen Iverson Is In Tears

[Photos] The Fam Meet & Greet With ScHoolboy Q

 

Allen Iverson , Blac Chyna , Brandy , Chris Brown , Jennifer Lopez , Monica , rob kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos