[Watch] #TWIH: ASAP Rocky Sued, What Was Found In Desiigner’s Car, Black Chyna & Rob’s Paternity Drama

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna‘s paternity drama, ASAP Rocky getting sued for leaving his leased apartment in ruins, what was found in Desiigner‘s SUV! All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

