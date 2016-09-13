[Watch] #TWIH: ASAP Rocky Sued, What Was Found In Desiigner’s Car, Black Chyna & Rob’s Paternity Drama

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 09.13.16
Leave a comment

 

 

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna‘s paternity drama, ASAP Rocky getting sued for leaving his leased apartment in ruins, what was found in Desiigner‘s SUV!  All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

Related: [Watch] TWIH: Brandy Challenges Monica, Chris Brown Bans Randoms, And Allen Iverson Is In Tears

Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Tamar & Vince Are Just Fine… We Think

[Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet

[Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet

46 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet

Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH: ASAP Rocky Sued, What Was Found In Desiigner’s Car, Black Chyna & Rob’s Paternity Drama

[Photos] French Montana Meet & Greet

asap rocky , Blac Chyna , Desiigner , rob kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos