[Watch] T.I. Talks Presidential Election, New Upcoming EP & More With The Fam In The Morning

The Fam In The Morning | 09.15.16
While in town for events surrounding the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, rapper T.I. paid a visit to The Fam In The Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo. The King of the South gave us his thoughts on the Presidential election, the sound of this upcoming EP “Us or Else” and what do he want people to remember him by. Remember, it’s more than just music! Check it out above.

