[Watch] Interview with Survivor’s Remorse Actors Jessie T. Usher & Erica Ash

Tanisha producer from The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva & Lil Mo sat down with Jessie T. Usher and Erica Ash to discuss their show Survivor’s Remorse. The show’s executive producer is Lebron James. The show airs on Starz. Check them out at the Friday, September 16th at the Convention Center from 11:30am to 12:30pm where they are a part of a panel with other actors discussing diversity in media.

