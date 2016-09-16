[Watch] Interview with Survivor’s Remorse Actors Jessie T. Usher & Erica Ash

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 09.16.16
Leave a comment

Tanisha producer from The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva & Lil Mo sat down with Jessie T. Usher and Erica Ash to discuss their show Survivor’s Remorse.  The show’s executive producer is Lebron James.  The show airs on Starz.  Check them out at the Friday, September 16th at the Convention Center from 11:30am to 12:30pm where they are a part of a panel with other actors discussing diversity in media.

Jamie Foxx Visits Radio One DC

Jamie Foxx at Radio One DC

41 photos Launch gallery

Jamie Foxx at Radio One DC

Continue reading [Watch] Interview with Survivor’s Remorse Actors Jessie T. Usher & Erica Ash

Jamie Foxx at Radio One DC

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos