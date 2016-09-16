Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Matt Barnes’ rant on IG, how Bobby Shmurda took more time for Rowdy Rebel, and did Rah Digga took shots at Nicki Minaj!?!? All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

Yo Gotti/The Fam In The Morning Meet & Greet 17 photos Launch gallery Yo Gotti/The Fam In The Morning Meet & Greet 1. 14564218080904 Source:DJ Freez 1 of 17 2. 14564217985444 Source:DJ Freez 2 of 17 3. 145642178538 Source:DJ Freez 3 of 17 4. 14564217738846 Source:DJ Freez 4 of 17 5. 14564217615241 Source:DJ Freez 5 of 17 6. 14564217497207 Source:DJ Freez 6 of 17 7. 14564217388721 Source:DJ Freez 7 of 17 8. 14564217273198 Source:DJ Freez 8 of 17 9. 14564217144852 Source:DJ Freez 9 of 17 10. 14564217029585 Source:DJ Freez 10 of 17 11. 14564216878709 Source:DJ Freez 11 of 17 12. 14564216755764 Source:DJ Freez 12 of 17 13. 14564216598225 Source:DJ Freez 13 of 17 14. 14564216475614 Source:DJ Freez 14 of 17 15. 14564216346304 Source:DJ Freez 15 of 17 16. 14564216219291 Source:DJ Freez 16 of 17 17. 14564216077847 Source:DJ Freez 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH: Matt Barnes Has A Message For His Ex, Bobby Shmurda Takes 7 for Rowdy, and Rah Diggah Goes for Nicki Minaj Yo Gotti/The Fam In The Morning Meet & Greet