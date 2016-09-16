[Watch] #TWIH: Matt Barnes Has A Message For His Ex, Bobby Shmurda Takes 7 for Rowdy, and Rah Diggah Goes for Nicki Minaj

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 09.16.16
Leave a comment

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Matt Barnes’ rant on IG, how Bobby Shmurda took more time for Rowdy Rebel, and did Rah Digga took shots at Nicki Minaj!?!?  All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

 

Yo Gotti Meet & Greet

Yo Gotti/The Fam In The Morning Meet & Greet

17 photos Launch gallery

Yo Gotti/The Fam In The Morning Meet & Greet

Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH: Matt Barnes Has A Message For His Ex, Bobby Shmurda Takes 7 for Rowdy, and Rah Diggah Goes for Nicki Minaj

Yo Gotti/The Fam In The Morning Meet & Greet

Bobby Shmurda , gloria govan , Mary J. Blige , Matt Barnes , Nicki Minaj , Rah Digga , Rowdy Rebel

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos