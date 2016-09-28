[Watch] #TWIH Is Donald On That Yayo? The Internet Drags Mary J Blige & Wendy Gives Her Advice

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 09.28.16
Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Donald Trump sniffling during the debate, why people are dragging Mary J. Blige on the internet about her 411 commercial, and the relationship advice Wendy Williams gave MJB.  Is Ciara pregnant?  All that and more on That’s What I Heard with the Fam in the Morning!

