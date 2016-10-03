Mayor Kasim Reed Wants Resources Allocated To Georgia To Prevent A Trump Win On Election Day

It’s shaping up to be a close race for president in Georgia, which hasn’t voted for a Democratic nominee since 1992.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed spoke to Roland Martin about the possibility of Democrats snatching the state away from Republicans in the 2016 election and bringing this presidential election cycle to a close early on November 8th.

Reed told Martin the presidential race in Georgia is a “competitive race,” but it all boils down to resources. “I’m being very respectful to the Clinton campaign and their decision-making, but we’ve got 600 to 900 thousand Black people and Hispanic people in the State of Georgia who are unregistered and we also have a very high rate of participation from Black people in our State.”

Mayor Reed reminded viewers that Pres. Barack Obama did not campaign in Georgia during the 2012 presidential election, but he received 46.3 percent of the vote.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” said Reed. The Mayor of Atlanta continued to explain why he believes the Clinton camp and the DNC should allocate the necessary resources in the battleground state, saying, “If Secretary Clinton were to win Georgia, it would be impossible for Donald Trump to become president.”

Reed also told Martin that if it were up to him and he wanted to “put Frankenstein to bed,” he would allocate the $1 to $3 million dollars it would take to make the state competitive in the $400 to $500 million dollar campaign.

Martin believes if Democrats would lay the groundwork during non-presidential election years, Georgia voters would be more inclined to alter their party affiliations.

“The bottom line is we’re going to stay positive, optimistic,” Reed said.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure Donald Trump is not elected president, but the facts are what they are … We’re the second most competitive state in America that President Obama didn’t win.”

Reed later reiterated, “We have high Black voter participation in the state of Georgia and I think that it’s a state that we should go for.”

Watch Roland Martin and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed discuss the possibility of turning Georgia from Red to Blue in the 2016 presidential election in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin Tells Millennials To Vote Or Shut Up

Also On 93.9 WKYS: