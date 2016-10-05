[Exclusive] #ForeverDuncan Gets A #WKYSReception From The Fam In The Morning

#ForeverDuncan Gets A #WKYSReception!

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 10.05.16
Leave a comment

After their one day proposal and marriage went viral, Alfred & Sherell Duncan have been the epitome of #BlackLove. So in honor of their nuptials The Fam In The Morning gave the newlyweds a #WKYSReception. Watch as Lil Mo sings her hit “Forever” live for the Duncan’s.

We also see how much the couple know about each other as they place The Fam’s version of the Newlywed Game.

Related: [Video] Dancer/Singer Melissa Molinaro Gives Sexiest Wedding Dance For New Husband To Lil Mo’s “Forever”

Related: Are Jim Jones And Chrissy Lampkin Finally Ready For Marriage? [Video]

The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time

27 photos Launch gallery

The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time

Continue reading [Exclusive] #ForeverDuncan Gets A #WKYSReception From The Fam In The Morning

The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time

#ForeverDuncan , The Fam in the Morning

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos