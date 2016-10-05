[Exclusive] #ForeverDuncan Gets A #WKYSReception From The Fam In The Morning

After their one day proposal and marriage went viral, Alfred & Sherell Duncan have been the epitome of #BlackLove. So in honor of their nuptials The Fam In The Morning gave the newlyweds a #WKYSReception. Watch as Lil Mo sings her hit “Forever” live for the Duncan’s.
We also see how much the couple know about each other as they place The Fam’s version of the Newlywed Game.
The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time
27 photos Launch gallery
The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time
1. Kim and Kanye WestSource:Instagram 1 of 27
2. A family affairSource:Instagram 2 of 27
3. 💍Source:Instagram 3 of 27
4. Ciara & Russell WilsonSource:Instagram 4 of 27
5. Solange Knowles & Alan FergusonSource:Instagram 5 of 27
6. SuperwomenSource:Instagram 6 of 27
7. The RocSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. La La & Carmelo AnthonySource:Getty 8 of 27
9. Chrissy Teigen & John LegendSource:Instagram 9 of 27
10. Who gives this bride away?Source:Instagram 10 of 27
11. The dressSource:Instagram 11 of 27
12. Ludacris & Eudoxie BridgesSource:Instagram 12 of 27
13. SoulmatesSource:Instagram 13 of 27
14. Gisele Bundchen & Tom BradySource:Instagram 14 of 27
15. Prince William & Kate MiddletonSource:Getty 15 of 27
16. The dressSource:Getty 16 of 27
17. Prince Charles & Diana SpencerSource:Getty 17 of 27
18. The dressSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. Angelina Jolie & Brad PittSource:Instagram 19 of 27
20. Family affairSource:Instagram 20 of 27
21. Sofia Vergara and Joe ManganielloSource:Instagram 21 of 27
22. The settingSource:Instagram 22 of 27
23. Bobby Brown & Whitney HoustonSource:Instagram 23 of 27
24. Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneresSource:Instagram 24 of 27
25. Katie Holmes & Tom CruiseSource:Getty 25 of 27
26. Suri CruiseSource:Getty 26 of 27
27. Victoria & David BeckhamSource:Instagram 27 of 27
