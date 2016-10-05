[Exclusive] #ForeverDuncan Gets A #WKYSReception From The Fam In The Morning

After their one day proposal and marriage went viral, Alfred & Sherell Duncan have been the epitome of #BlackLove. So in honor of their nuptials The Fam In The Morning gave the newlyweds a #WKYSReception. Watch as Lil Mo sings her hit “Forever” live for the Duncan’s.

We also see how much the couple know about each other as they place The Fam’s version of the Newlywed Game.