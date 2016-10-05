[Watch] #TWIH: Kid Cudi Does Rehab, Halle Berry Shuts Down Ric Flair & More

Lil Mo gives us the details on Kid Cudi’s rehab stint, BET Hip-Hop Awards and Halle Berry denials sleeping with “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair in That’s What I Heard” with #ForeverDuncan & The Fam In The Morning.
Related: Halle Berry Responds To WWE Wrestler Saying He Had Sex With Her
Related: Here’s Why Kid Cudi Is In Rehab
10 Reasons You Need To Be Following Halle Berry On Instagram
11 photos Launch gallery
10 Reasons You Need To Be Following Halle Berry On Instagram
1. Halle Berry1 of 11
2. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 2 of 11
3. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 4 of 11
5. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 9 of 11
10. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 11 of 11
comments – add yours