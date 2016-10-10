[Watch] #TWIH Kim Kardashian Gets Robbed At Gunpoint, Brangelina’s Divorce Is Messy, JCole Makes An Announcement

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Kim Kardashian getting robbed at gunpoint and Kanye West leaving his concert to rush by her side, the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split, and what J. Cole announced at his concert in NYC! All that and much more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

