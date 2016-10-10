[Watch] #TWIH Did Kim Kardashian Really Get Robbed, Toni Braxton Hospitalized, Faith Evans & Biggie Faith Upcoming Album

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Toni Braxton being in the hospital, an upcoming album from Faith & Biggie, and Kim Kardashian’s ex bodyguard saying he thinks the robbery may be a publicity stunt! All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

