[Watch] #TWIH Did Kim Kardashian Really Get Robbed, Toni Braxton Hospitalized, Faith Evans & Biggie Faith Upcoming Album

#TWIH Did Kim Kardashian Really Get Robbed, Toni Braxton Hospitalized, Faith Evans & Biggie Faith Upcoming Album

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 10.10.16
Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Toni Braxton being in the hospital, an upcoming album from Faith & Biggie, and Kim Kardashian’s ex bodyguard saying he thinks the robbery may be a publicity stunt!  All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

