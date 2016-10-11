[Watch] #TWIH Meek Fires More Shots At Beanie, Wale Explains What Happened With the Fallout and More!

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Meek Mill taking more shots at Beanie Sigel, what Wale said about the altercation with a female, and the latest on Bill Clinton‘s love child! All that much more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

