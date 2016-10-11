[Watch] #TWIH Kanye West Fashion Show Meltdown, An Update on the Wale Fallout and More!

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Kanye West having a meltdown at his fashion show, the new details about the Wale fallout, Kim Kardashian taking a break from social media, the Kardashians canceling their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Jay-Z going on tour in response to Beyonce‘s Lemonade album. All that and much more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!
Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Kid Cudi Does Rehab, Halle Berry Shuts Down Ric Flair & More
Related: [Watch] DJ Quicksilva Featured In Al Jazeera Network’s African American History Piece
[Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
26 photos Launch gallery
[Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
1. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 26
2. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 26
5. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 5 of 26
6. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 26
7. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 26
9. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 26
10. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 10 of 26
11. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 11 of 26
12. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 12 of 26
13. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 14 of 26
15. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 15 of 26
16. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 26
17. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 17 of 26
18. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 19 of 26
20. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 20 of 26
21. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 21 of 26
22. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 22 of 26
23. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 23 of 26
24. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 24 of 26
25. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 25 of 26
26. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSource:Getty 26 of 26
comments – add yours