[Watch] #TWIH Kanye West Fashion Show Meltdown, An Update on the Wale Fallout and More!

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Kanye West having a meltdown at his fashion show, the new details about the Wale fallout, Kim Kardashian taking a break from social media, the Kardashians canceling their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Jay-Z going on tour in response to Beyonce‘s Lemonade album. All that and much more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

