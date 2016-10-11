[Watch] #TWIH Kanye West Fashion Show Meltdown, An Update on the Wale Fallout and More!

The Fam In The Morning | 10.10.16
Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Kanye West having a meltdown at his fashion show, the new details about the Wale fallout, Kim Kardashian taking a break from social media, the Kardashians canceling their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Jay-Z going on tour in response to Beyonce‘s Lemonade album.  All that and much more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

