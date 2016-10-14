[Watch] Terence Lester Walks All the Way From Atlanta To D.C.

The Fam In The Morning | 10.14.16
Quicksilva & Lil Mo interviewed Terence Lester who walked all the way from Atlanta to D.C. on a March Against Poverty.  He is also the co-founder of Love Beyond Walls.  Terence and and his wife Cecilia have led various service projects working among the homeless as well as in schools.  Their community service is inspiring!  Partnering with churches and businesses, they have mobilized over 5.000 volunteers to make a difference in communities.  Watch the interview as Terence explains his march and why he decided to travel so far by foot.

Terence Lester

