[Watch] #TWIH: Khaled Gets The Key, Lil Mo Becomes Kevin Hart and More!

The Fam In The Morning | 10.14.16
Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Khaled getting the key to Miami, how Chris Rock collected more coins, and she gives her best Kevin Hart impression! All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

The Fam Meet & Greet (Feat. DJ Khaled)

