Deya Direct is the author of “Soft is the New Power: Embracing Your Feminine Edge to Win in Love & Life.” She explains why women should remember to tap into their femininity and realize the power in it when it comes to dating. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from The Russ Parr Morning Show.

