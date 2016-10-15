Tomi Lahren’s Obsession With Beyoncé Is Just Creepy Now

Remember Tomi Lahren, the conservative “pundit” who got her skivvies in a bunch over Beyoncé‘s Superbowl performance? Yeah, wish we didn’t, either. Well, she’s back with more clumsy shade for Queen Bey.
On Friday, the talk show host, real-life Internet meme and avid Trump supporter posted this misguided tweet:
Well. She certianly tried it. Guess Tomi doesn’t quite understand the difference between consent and sexual assault. Of course, the Beyhive wasted no time swarming:
Just sayin’.
