Tomi Lahren’s Obsession With Beyoncé Is Just Creepy Now

Remember Tomi Lahren, the conservative “pundit” who got her skivvies in a bunch over Beyoncé‘s Superbowl performance? Yeah, wish we didn’t, either. Well, she’s back with more clumsy shade for Queen Bey.

On Friday, the talk show host, real-life Internet meme and avid Trump supporter posted this misguided tweet:

Well. She certianly tried it. Guess Tomi doesn’t quite understand the difference between consent and sexual assault. Of course, the Beyhive wasted no time swarming:

LET @TomiLahren COME FOR BEYONCÉ AND MICHELLE! They've actually made the world a safer place for colored women. Tomi's a a dry heaving c**t pic.twitter.com/sZRrU33Bly — Nick Morrisohn (@nick_morrisohn) October 15, 2016

Beyoncé &Tina in her house burning a root to a Tomi doll right now she better be careful 😭 — #B6SLAYED (@BeyHivee) October 15, 2016

TOMI LAHREN USED TO BE A PROSTITUTE SHE BETTER SHUT UP — Beyoncé's Niece (@TiaKenyatta) October 15, 2016

just found out that Tomi Lahren has been arrested for prostitution and stealing at target, but she wants to come for Beyoncé ??? pic.twitter.com/wM5WMYSieh — – (@beydeos) October 15, 2016

Tomi Lahren is a dumbass and Beyonce could buy her and her whole families life off whim cause she's bored. https://t.co/oZvbwQ8h28 — Broken Pussy (@AfroRoseBlossom) October 15, 2016

Tomi Lahren is trying to come for Beyonce again like the beyhive didn't drag her and her family and expose her criminal record last time — ️️🌹 (@hershstyles) October 15, 2016

Just sayin’.

