WTF: People Are Boycotting Walmart For Selling This Incredibly Racist Halloween Mask

No time like Halloween for racists, bigots and sexists to come out in full feather. Something about the holiday seems to give people license to do — and wear — the most offensive things. We already saw the company that decided to sell a Kim Kardashian robbery costume, but that’s nothing compared to the extremely racist mask that Walmart currently has for sale on its website:

According to the website’s description, the mask is meant to resemble Tupac — which only adds insult to injury.

Twitter is outraged by the #casualracism of the product — which, by the way, is already sold out — and is starting a boycott against the mega-retailer:

Done with @Walmart. Murder of young Black men isn't a joke. https://t.co/SjWKjSGcMi — Angie Ford (@urbancitygirl64) October 14, 2016

@Walmart get rid of that racist af "thug life" mask right now smdh — kerika (@kerika_) October 15, 2016

this the bullshit we talking about https://t.co/iTE7abxU3t — omen (@omen) October 12, 2016

Hey, Walmart. #ThugLife is not a joke. This mask is the worst kind of appropriation, because it pokes fun at a deadly stereotype. Take it off your shelves. #BoycottWalmart ✊ ✊ ✊ .

