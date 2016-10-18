WTF? Beyoncé Inspires Absolutely Crazy, Dangerous Trend Among Die-Hard BeyHive

Remember that time Beyoncé pulled her earring off during her performance at TIDALX: 1015 and it made her ear bleed on stage? Well, some ride-or-die BeyHive members decided to take that as instructions to do the same.
To the shock of many, the hashtags #CutForBeyoncè and #BleedForBeyoncé started trending in the days after the show, because some of Beyoncé’s craziest stans decided to cut themselves in solidarity:
Thankfully, there are others on Twitter trying to talk these fans off the ledge:
And of course, some folks are just using their extra Halloween props to troll:
We pray this is a joke. And, if not, we’ll just pray for your souls.
SOURCE: Twitter
