WTF? Beyoncé Inspires Absolutely Crazy, Dangerous Trend Among Die-Hard BeyHive

Remember that time Beyoncé pulled her earring off during her performance at TIDALX: 1015 and it made her ear bleed on stage? Well, some ride-or-die BeyHive members decided to take that as instructions to do the same.

To the shock of many, the hashtags #CutForBeyoncè and #BleedForBeyoncé started trending in the days after the show, because some of Beyoncé’s craziest stans decided to cut themselves in solidarity:

#cutforbeyonce i got extras for my mutuals!! Cmon ladies now lets get in formation!!!😝🐝🔪💛🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/sFP4Xc7xDy — 💎 (@lovedrought) October 18, 2016

If Queen B had to endure pain, so do I. Tonight we #CutForBeyonce — ️ (@aaybels) October 16, 2016

If Beyoncé bleeds we bleed #cutforbeyonce — anais (@giselleknowlesc) October 16, 2016

If the queen bleeds the hive must unify and leak our blood to restore her spirits. Beyhive we must #CutForBeyonce pic.twitter.com/VeusI2fB5I — cham (@chamonille) October 16, 2016

Thankfully, there are others on Twitter trying to talk these fans off the ledge:

So if beyonce killed someone, you're going to kill someone too? Ya'll need to seek Jesus for real. #cutforbeyonce — Precious (@godistheanswer2) October 17, 2016

As a person who self injured for years. Please don't #cutforbeyonce or #bleedforbeyonce . Self injury and cutting is not a joke. — Dragonfyre (@dragonfyre_) October 17, 2016

#BleedForBeyonce WTF? how does this even come up in yr heads? — Yet Another (@Unfaked_me) October 18, 2016

And of course, some folks are just using their extra Halloween props to troll:

Cut my ear off for Beyoncé #cutforbeyonce pic.twitter.com/7ZDsLexEiX — wendy whaleiams (@Hoeism_) October 16, 2016

We pray this is a joke. And, if not, we’ll just pray for your souls. SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: