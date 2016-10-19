[Watch] #TWIH: Mary’s Ex’s Demands & Tyga Gets Sick

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Mary J Blige‘s ex husband Kendu Isaac‘s demands, Tyga suspiciously getting sick while he is being sued, Tupac & Janet Jackson making it in to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! All that and much more on That’s What I Heard with the Fam in the Morning!

