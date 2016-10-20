[Watch] The Fam Surprises Breast Cancer Survivor Robin Gray

The Fam celebrated Robin Gray, who has fought cancer twice and is currently receiving chemotherapy, with with a makeover by Quons Eyes, a spa gift card, and roses! Truly a fighter, her story will inspire you! She tells those who are battling cancer to continue to fight! We recognize your strength and beauty, Robin! Here is the email her daughter submitted:
Good morning fam,
I wanted to write in about my wce my mom who is currently fight breast cancer. With this woman you would never know. Even thru fighting this disease she holds me and mines DOWN! Her strength and fight during this time has been so graceful and effortless. She is the greatest mom and granny of all times. I would love to give her the world. She’s awesome and I just want to spotlight her and shine light and awareness to her and her sisters who are fighting everyday. 🎀
Sincerely,
Janea Washington
[Photos] DJ Khaled Meet & Greet With The Fam In The Morning
