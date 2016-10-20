Lil Mo tells you what she heard about what Madonna announced she would give Hilary Clinton voters, what Bobby Shmurda said in court after his 7 year sentence, and which celebrity is coming out with a tell-all book! All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet 17 photos Launch gallery Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet 1. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 1 of 17 2. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 2 of 17 3. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 3 of 17 4. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 4 of 17 5. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 5 of 17 6. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 6 of 17 7. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 7 of 17 8. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 8 of 17 9. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 9 of 17 10. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 10 of 17 11. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 11 of 17 12. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 12 of 17 13. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 13 of 17 14. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 14 of 17 15. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 15 of 17 16. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 16 of 17 17. Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet Source:DJ FREEEZ 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH: Madonna Offers Hilary Voters *BLEEEP* Rae Sremmurd WKYS Meet & Greet