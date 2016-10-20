[Watch] #TWIH: Madonna Offers Hilary Voters *BLEEEP*

The Fam In The Morning | 10.20.16
Lil Mo tells you what she heard about what Madonna announced she would give Hilary Clinton voters, what Bobby Shmurda said in court after his 7 year sentence, and which celebrity is coming out with a tell-all book!  All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

