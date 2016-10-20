AM BUZZ: Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef; Nick Cannon & Christina Milian Reunion & More…

Kanye Rants There Will Never Be A ‘Watch The Throne 2’
Many of rapper Kanye West’s concert rants may get lost in translation, but his recent talk has fans on the edge of their seat.
The Chicagoan revealed during his ‘The Life Of Pablo’ tour that there will never be a ‘Watch The Throne’ 2 collab with Jay-Z.
Yikes.
His vent session began with Yeezy explaining why he was not on the final cut of Drake’s ‘Pop Style’–blaming Jay-Z.
He went on to say ‘And let me tell ya’ll something, there will never be a Watch The Throne 2.’
View this post on Instagram
