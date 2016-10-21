[Exclusive] Who Wins In The Common Vs. Quicksilva Freestyle Battle?

Actor/rapper Common paid The Fam In the Morning a visit to speak on his upcoming album “Black America Again,” which will be released November 4th. Com also talks about the upcoming Presidential election and why it is very important to vote and gets a freestyle battle challenged from Quicksilva. Who wins? Take a look!

