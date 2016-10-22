Simone Biles Once Again Had To Address Racist Internet Trolls

There’s no denying that Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is on top right now. With a record number of gold medals under her belt and endorsement offers left and right, it’s safe to say Biles is living her dreams. But not everyone is happy to see a talented young Black woman thrive.

Simone was recently cast as the love interest in her singer crush Jake Miller’s new music video for “Overnight.” The Olympian showed off a few cute dance moves while some undeniable chemistry ignited between the two on screen. Well, some folks were upset that the pop heartthrob had chosen a Black girl as his co-star.

The 19-year-old gymnast receives a barrage of racist attacks online from hating internet trolls. Some commenters hated on her professional skills, stating that being a gymnast was the only reason why she got to be in Miller’s video. A few others criticized sensual nature of the video given Simone’s age.

As expected, Simone displayed the utmost class while standing up for herself, tweeting “Everyone forgets that I have feelings also.”

everyone forgets that I have feelings also — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 21, 2016

And to avoid giving the trolls any further satisfaction, Simone continued posting videos of herself in the gym working hard and enjoying friends. Now that’s how you get em’ back.

Check out Simone’s appearance in “Overnight” below.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

