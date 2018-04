[Watch] Common Performs “Black America Again” Live At Yard Fest 2016

Common put on a crazy set during his performance at last Friday’s Yard Fest 2016 at Howard University. Com performed a a capella version of his single “Black America Again” and led the crowd in throwing up their black fist in salute. Check it out above and get ready for Common’s new album “Black America Again” coming November 4th.

