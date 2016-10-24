[Watch] Bae-Lani! Shorty Da Prince Shows Kehlani His Appreciation

Bae-Lani!

Angie Ange
The Fam In The Morning | 10.24.16
Angie Ange and Shorty Da Prince stepping into The Fam In The Morning while Quicksilva and Lil Mo was off and had a visitor in singer Kehlani. SDP had to show the Bay Area singer his appreciation right off the bat.

