[Watch] Bae-Lani! Shorty Da Prince Shows Kehlani His Appreciation

Angie Ange and Shorty Da Prince stepping into The Fam In The Morning while Quicksilva and Lil Mo was off and had a visitor in singer Kehlani. SDP had to show the Bay Area singer his appreciation right off the bat.
Related: Kehlani Opens Up About Social Media Bullies And Public Breakup
Related: Nas & Kehlani To Join Lauryn Hill On ‘Diaspora Calling’ Tour
Happy Birthday, Kehlani! 25 Reasons Why We Love You
8 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday, Kehlani! 25 Reasons Why We Love You
1. Reason #4 Why We Love KehlaniSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Reason #6 Why We Love KehlaniSource:Instagram 2 of 8
3. Reason #12 Why We Love KehlaniSource:Instagram 3 of 8
4. Reason #14 Why We Love KehlaniSource:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Reason #15 Why We Love KehlaniSource:Instagram 5 of 8
6. Reason #16 Why We Love KehlaniSource:Instagram 6 of 8
7. Reason #21 Why We Love KehlaniSource:Instagram 7 of 8
8. Reason #25 Why We Love KehlaniSource:Instagram 8 of 8
comments – add yours