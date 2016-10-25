[Watch] #TWIH: Is Gilbert Arenas Broke & Who Is Drake Throwing Shots At?

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Gilbert Arenas not being able to pay for his children’s school tuition, what 50 Cent had to say about as well, and what Drake had to say about Kid Cudi and Pusha T. All that and more on That’s What I Heard with guest host Red Grant and The Fam in the Morning!

