ForeverDuncan Engagement Video Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

A love story captured the hearts of many on social media over the weekend, when Alfred Duncan proposed to his girlfriend, Sherrell, and just six hours later threw her a surprise wedding with all their loved ones in the audience.

On the day of the wedding, Duncan devised a competition to get his soon-to-be fiancée to do everything he asked of her, including giving up her phone. He invited her to lunch at a restaurant, where their entire family and friends were waiting. Alfred proposed, and used both his phone and hers to document her reaction.

But the story didn’t end there. Alfred sent his fiancée on a series of errands, and she wound up at a church six hours later, dressed and ready for her surprise wedding. “I’m so happy that you chose to do this with me,” Sherrell told Duncan. “I love you with my whole heart, baby. I can’t imagine what life would be without you. I love you so much.”

Watch the video above to see the full love story play out.

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO: Getty

