[Watch] #TWIH: President Obama’s Favorite Rappers & Is Bill Cosby Blind?

Lil Mo tells what she heard about President Obama‘s favorite rappers, Kanye West being listed as co-writer of Drake‘s Pusha T & Kid Cudi diss track, Keshia Knight Pulliam wanting Ed Hartwell to provide a DNA sample or she wants him in jail! All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

Related: [Watch] Common Performs “Black America Again” Live At Yard Fest 2016

Related: [Exclusive] Who Wins In The Common Vs. Quicksilva Freestyle Battle?