[Watch] #TWIH: President Obama’s Favorite Rappers & Is Bill Cosby Blind?

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 10.31.16
Leave a comment

Lil Mo tells what she heard about President Obama‘s favorite rappers, Kanye West being listed as co-writer of Drake‘s Pusha T & Kid Cudi diss track, Keshia Knight Pulliam wanting Ed Hartwell to provide a DNA sample or she wants him in jail!  All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

Related: [Watch] Common Performs “Black America Again” Live At Yard Fest 2016

Related: [Exclusive] Who Wins In The Common Vs. Quicksilva Freestyle Battle?

Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour At Verizon Center In Washington DC

Diddy & Bad Boy Invade The Verizon Center For The Bad Boy Reunion Tour

22 photos Launch gallery

Diddy & Bad Boy Invade The Verizon Center For The Bad Boy Reunion Tour

Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH: President Obama’s Favorite Rappers & Is Bill Cosby Blind?

Diddy & Bad Boy Invade The Verizon Center For The Bad Boy Reunion Tour

Barack Obama , Bill Cosby , Chance The Rapper , Drake , Ed Hartwell , jay z , Jay Z. Kanye West , Keisha Knight Pulliam , kendrick lamar , Kid Cudi , obama , President Barack Obama , Pusha T

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos