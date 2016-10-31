[Watch] #TWIH: President Obama’s Favorite Rappers & Is Bill Cosby Blind?

Lil Mo tells what she heard about President Obama‘s favorite rappers, Kanye West being listed as co-writer of Drake‘s Pusha T & Kid Cudi diss track, Keshia Knight Pulliam wanting Ed Hartwell to provide a DNA sample or she wants him in jail! All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!
