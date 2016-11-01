Battle Of The Rivals: Round 4 Word Scramble

Things are heating up in this HBCU trivia show!

Battle of the Rivals matches up two rival historically Black colleges and challenges their football trivia knowledge for a chance to win cool prizes. This year’s show, brought to you by Cricket Wireless, took place in Washington, D.C, with host Jamal Jimoh quizzing the contestants on their knowledge of the classic sport.

Round four was another “word scramble” round in which the contestants had to use the clue given to unscramble the football related word on their boards. Team Royal Blue (the real HU) won that round by unscrambling two of the three words correctly.

The bonus round is up next, crowning the ultimate winner of the rival schools. Which HBCU do you think knows more about football? Check out the video above to see round four of Battle of the Rivals.

