[Watch] #TWIH: Lil Wayne Tries To Shut It Down and More!

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 11.04.16
Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West firing their bodyguard, Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett being named ambassadors, and how Lil Wayne tried to block the anti-Black Lives Matter rant from airing, and much more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

Black Lives Matter , Empire , Jussie Smollett , kanye , kanye west , kim kardashian , Lil Wayne , Taraji P. Henson

