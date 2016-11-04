[Watch] #TWIH: Lil Wayne Tries To Shut It Down and More!

Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West firing their bodyguard, Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett being named ambassadors, and how Lil Wayne tried to block the anti-Black Lives Matter rant from airing, and much more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

