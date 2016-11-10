Think you know your hip-hop history? Well Boom 103.9 wants to put you to the test!
15 Of The Most Iconic Chains In Hip-Hop History (PHOTOS)
16 photos Launch gallery
1. Lil FlipSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Eric B & Rakim’s Dookie ChainsSource:YouTube 2 of 16
3. The Notorious B.I.G.’s Jesus PieceSource:Wikipedia 3 of 16
4. Tupac’s Death Row ChainSource:Wikipedia 4 of 16
5. Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella ChainSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Nas’ Queensbridge PieceSource:YouTube 6 of 16
7. 50 Cent’s Spinning G-Unit PieceSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Fat Joe’s Terror Squad ChainSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. DMX’s Ruff Ryders chainSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Cam’ron’s Spinning Globe ChainSource:Tumblr 10 of 16
11. Lil Jon’s Massive Crunk is Dead ChainSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. T-Pain’s Big Ass ChainSource:Twitter 12 of 16
13. Rick Ross’ Chain of Rick Ross Wearing a Rick Ross ChainSource:YouTube 13 of 16
14. Gucci Mane’s Bart Simpson ChainSource:YouTube 14 of 16
15. Kanye West’s Horus ChainSource:YouTube 15 of 16
16. Plies’ Ski Mask ChainSource:Getty 16 of 16
