Videos
Home

Think You Know Your Hip-Hop History?

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
23rd Annual American Music Awards

Source: Jim Smeal / Getty

Think you know your hip-hop history? Well Boom 103.9 wants to put you to the test!

 

Related On BoomPhilly.com

Ed Lover Takes His First Requests As “Ambassador Of The Black People” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gabrielle Union Goes Off On Twitter After Donald Trump’s Victory

Temple University Student Plans To Change The Way He Uses Leftover College Meal Points To Feed Homeless

 

Lil Wayne, T.I. And 2 Chainz In Concert

15 Of The Most Iconic Chains In Hip-Hop History (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

15 Of The Most Iconic Chains In Hip-Hop History (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Of The Most Iconic Chains In Hip-Hop History (PHOTOS)

15 Of The Most Iconic Chains In Hip-Hop History (PHOTOS)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos