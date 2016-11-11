[Watch] The Fam Interviews Sevyn Streeter

#TheFam
ronetcarmichael | 11.11.16
Leave a comment

The Fam in the Morning gets her thoughts on Black Lives Matter, the outcome of the election, and they play the Game 5-4-3-2-1 and find out which celebrity she would want to hook up with!

Related: [WATCH] The Fam Interviews Actor Shia LaBeouf

Related: [Exclusive] Who Wins In The Common Vs. Quicksilva Freestyle Battle?

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Alternative Views

[Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards

26 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Continue reading [Watch] The Fam Interviews Sevyn Streeter

[Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Black Lives Matter , BLM , donald trump , Sevyn , sevyn streeter , trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos