[Watch] #TWIH: Lil Mo’s Weekend Rap-Up

Donald Trump refuses to take the Presidential salary and to live in the White House Full Time. Isn’t that a security issue? That plus more issues for Kevin McCall and more on That’s What I Heard With The Fam In The Morning.
The 10 Most Dangerously Hot Women
10 photos Launch gallery
The 10 Most Dangerously Hot Women
1. Taylor SwiftSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. BeyonceSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Ariana GrandeSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. RihannaSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Miley CyrusSource:abc 6 of 10
7. Selena GomezSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Halle BerrySource:Courtesy Of Full Bloom Marketing 8 of 10
9. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 10 of 10
comments – add yours