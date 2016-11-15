[Watch] #TWIH: Who Is Fueding Over Dream Kardashian

#TheFam
ronetcarmichael | 11.15.16
Lil Mo tells you what she heard about Amber Rose and Khloe Kardashian fighting over who will be the godmother of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s daughter Dream, if Common & Serena Williams are getting back together, and Lil Wayne pledging his loyalty to Jay-Z!  All that and much more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning!

amber rose , Blac Chyna , Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian , Common , jay z , Khloe Kardashian , Lil Wayne , Serena Williams

