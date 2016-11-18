[Exclusive] Raheem DeVaughn “I Don’t Care” + “Customer” #FamUnplugged

The Fam In The Morning | 11.18.16
Raheem DeVaughn was our special guest for the latest  in our Fam Unplugged series. Raheem kicked the show off right with his classic singles “I Don’t Care” and crowd favorite “Customer.” We have more coming for this Fam Unplugged series that you can check out below but for now, check out Rah above.

